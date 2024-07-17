'Knew Rahul as an articulate student at Cambridge': Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen gives ringing endorsement to Rahul Gandhi, says he's now articulate in politics

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has received a ringing endorsement from Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen, who described Gandhi as a man who has 'significantly gained in maturity.'

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Sen, who won the Nobel Prize in Economics in 1998, added that Rahul Gandhi's true test lies in how he leads the Opposition in Parliament during the current regime of Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

Sen, speaking from his ancestral residence in Bolpur in West Bengal's Birbhum district, shared his observations on Rahul Gandhi’s political journey. He highlighted that Rahul's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' has not only shaped him as a national leader but also enriched the country's political landscape.

Reflecting on his memories of Rahul as a student at Trinity College in Cambridge, Sen recounted, "When I knew him during his days at Trinity College — where I studied and later became its Master — he was unsure about what he wanted to do in life. Politics didn't seem to appeal to him then."

The Bharat Ratna awardee acknowledged that Rahul Gandhi may have faced initial challenges in his political career but has evolved significantly over the years. "Initially, he had some difficulty finding his feet in politics. But his recent performance has been quite extraordinary, and I greatly admire that. Of course, you can't win elections based solely on personal qualities; it also depends on the broader context of the country," Sen remarked.

When asked whether he could envision Rahul Gandhi as India's next Prime Minister, Sen responded with a smile, "Predicting such outcomes is very difficult. If someone had asked me during my student days in Delhi who was least likely to become a prime minister, I might have said Manmohan Singh, as he didn't seem interested in politics at the time. Yet, he became an excellent prime minister. So, it's hard to predict these things."

Sen also praised Rahul's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' initiative, noting the Congress leader's improved ability to articulate his political views. "Rahul has done a commendable job. The yatra was beneficial both for India and for him. He has shown remarkable improvement in his ability to articulate his thoughts on politics much more clearly than he could in the past."

Recalling Rahul's time at Trinity, Sen mentioned, "He was possibly trying to be a development expert back then, and we discussed what he should read. He was very eloquent in academic discussions but not so much in politics. Now, however, he is very articulate in political matters."

According to Sen, the most significant change in Rahul's leadership quality stems from his newfound rootedness in the complexities of Indian polity. This, Sen said, would benefit both the Congress party and the country, especially in Parliament, where Rahul serves as the Leader of the Opposition.

Sen concluded by highlighting the importance of Gandhi's role in addressing pressing issues of inequality and sectarianism in India. "The most important issue is how he leads the Opposition in a country that has seen a significant increase in inequality and sectarianism, particularly with the majority community exerting dominance over minorities like Muslims, Christians, and others. This is his primary role, and I believe he's handling it well," Sen stated.