Kolkata doctor murder: CBI summons left leader Minakshi Mukherjee in RG Kar case

RG Kar case: The Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned left leader Minakshi Mukherjee in the Kolkata trainee doctor rape and murder case. She has been asked to appear before the probing team at 11 am.

Minakshi Mukherjee had met the parents of the victim on the day the doctor was murdered. Her party, Democratic Youth Federation of India, has claimed several times that the police could not hurriedly cremate the deceased doctor due to the efforts of the left leader.

CBI is expected to interrogate Mukherjee over the matter.

Meanwhile, the junior doctors said that the second round of talks with the West Bengal government remained inconclusive and that they were unhappy with the outcome. They said they will continue with their agitation and cease work movement.

The talks, held on the 40th day of the strike, failed to resolve the impasse following the state government's refusal to hand over written minutes of the talks, the doctors claimed. The doctors said that although the government agreed with them on several points and gave verbal assurances, they were not given the minutes of the meeting despite several requests. The government did however issue unsigned minutes of the meeting later.

The West Bengal government had on Wednesday invited the junior doctors agitating over the RG Kar rape-murder incident for a meeting at the state secretariat at 6.30 pm, responding to their request for a fresh round of talks. Unlike Monday, when Banerjee headed the delegation, the meeting on Wednesday was headed by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant.