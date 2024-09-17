RG Kar case: CM Mamata Banerjee gives in to doctors’ demands, removes Police Commissioner, top health officials

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who met with the protesting doctors seeking justice for the rape and murdered trainee doctor, decided to give in to their demands and remove a section of Kolkata Police and state health department top brass. The chief minister agreed to remove CP Vineet Goyal, apart from the Director of Medical Education (DME) and the Director of Health Services (DHS) besides the Deputy Commissioner (North Division) who allegedly offered to pay the parents of the deceased doctor.

The CM, at midnight, said that the appointment of the new police commissioner would be announced after 4 pm on Tuesday, following the scheduled hearing in the Supreme Court. Banerjee met with the agitating doctors on Monday at her Kalighat residence.

“We have accepted almost all demands of the doctors. Keeping in mind the plight of the common people, we did the best we could. I now appeal to the doctors to return to work,” Banerjee said, further adding that no disciplinary action would be taken against the agitating doctors.

The decisions were formalised and signed by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, and countersigned by the delegation of 42 doctors who participated in the talks.

The doctors, however, stated that they would continue their protests till the “words” get turned into “concrete action”.

The signed document also showed the government sanction of Rs 100 crore for infrastructure development in hospitals and rebuilding of patient welfare committees. A special task force, headed by the Chief Secretary, has been formed to tackle safety measures in the hospitals. An effective grievance redressal mechanism will also be set up.

The decisions come after agitating doctors conducted a ‘cease work’ protest across the state for 38 day since the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at the RG Kar Hospital on August 9. The protests have crippled the West Bengal’s state-run healthcare system.