Kolkata rape-murder accused's mother-in-law makes big claim: 'He can't do it alone'

Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the mother-in-law of accused Sanjay Roy has made a big claim. Durga Devi, the mother-in-law of the accused, said that he could not have done this alone.

Related Articles

She suggested that more people could have been involved in the crime. "Sanjay was not good. Hang him or do whatever you want with him. I won't speak about the crime. He could not have done it alone. He can't do it alone," she told newswire ANI.

She also described the relationship with Roy as "tense", while adding he thrashed her daughter after which a police complaint was filed.

"Initially, everything was good for 6 months. When she was 3 months pregnant, he caused a miscarriage. He thrashed her, and a police complaint was registered for the same," Durga Devi said.

She also said that her daughter continued to remain ill after the incident and that she bore all the expenses for medicines. Sanjay Roy was married 4 times and 3 of his previous wives left him because of his abusive behaviour, as per India Today TV.

According to his neighbours, Roy's fourth wife died of cancer last year. They also said that he used to return home late at night in a drunken state frequently. His mother, however, refuted the allegations and said he admitted to committing the crime under police pressure.

"My son is innocent. He has confessed to the crime under the pressure of the police," she told India Today TV. His mother-in-law alleged that he married her daughter after hiding his previous marriage.

She also claimed that because of his job as a civic volunteer, Sanjay was in close contact with the police. "He duped several people by taking a lot of money in pretext of giving job in police," she alleged.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. A day later, Roy was arrested for the crime, which sparked nationwide outrage and doctors' strike.

Sanjay Roy has been charged under sections 64 (rape) and 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and is currently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

(With ANI, India Today inputs)