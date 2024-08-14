Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Assam hospital issues 'avoid being alone’ advisory for women staff, withdraws after flak

In the wake of the tragic rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam issued an advisory for its women doctors and students.

The memo urged them to "avoid situations where they are alone" and to "graciously interact with the public, so that you don't attract unnecessary attention of unscrupulous people."

The advisory, however, was quickly withdrawn following an outcry from students, staff, and social media users. The advisory, issued by the hospital administration, was meant to address safety concerns in light of the incident in Kolkata.

It recommended that female doctors, students, and staff avoid isolated, poorly lit, and sparsely populated areas, and refrain from leaving their hostel rooms during night hours unless absolutely necessary. Additionally, it advised women to avoid going off-campus during late or odd hours and to always have a means of making emergency contact.

The memo also included a point urging women to remain composed while on duty and to interact graciously with the public to avoid attracting unwanted attention. The hospital administration claimed that the advisory was issued in the "greater interest" of doctors, students, and staff members.

The advisory drew strong criticism, particularly from the Junior Doctors' Association, which condemned the language used in the document. The association demanded that the hospital administration focus on improving security measures on campus rather than issuing such advisories. They called for better lighting, increased security in doctors' rooms, and more CCTV cameras on the premises.

The association's president reportedly labeled the circular as "deeply regressive" and gave the authorities 48 hours to meet their demands, threatening to start a protest if no action was taken.

Social media users also expressed their discontent, with many criticizing the memo for implying that women are responsible for preventing acts of sexual violence. One user remarked, "The advisory should be for the men and not women," while another questioned whether any female doctor could feel safe at their workplace after reading such a notice.