'Used to provide alcohol to students at guest house': Ex-Kolkata Hospital staffer on former principal Sandip Ghosh

Akhtar Ali, former Deputy Superintendent at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on Wednesday made big claims against former principal Sandip Ghosh. After the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor, Ghosh resigned as the principal of the state-run college. Around 8 hours later, he was transferred to the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH).

Related Articles

Calling the former principal "a very corrupt person," Akhtar said that he used to fail students and also avail 20 per cent commission on tender orders.

The former Deputy Superintendent at the state-run hospital further mentioned that Ghosh provided alcohol to students at his guest house, while adding that these students participated in protests at Ghosh's behest.

"He used to provide alcohol to students at his guest house. He also told the students to participate in protests. He was like a mafia person. I haven't seen such a bad person in my entire career," he told newswire ANI.

Ali also detailed the security cordon that Ghosh had while he was the principal of the state-run medical college. According to the ex-Deputy Superintendent, he used to have a big security -- 20 personnel and 4 bouncers.

He said: "We have seen film stars with this much security but never a principal." Furthermore, he said that Sandip Ghosh's resignation is an eyewash and that he was appointed as the Principal of the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) within 8 hours.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should take not only Sandip Ghosh but also Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's personal physician Dr SP Das and Kolkata CP Vineet Goyal under custody.

He also questioned whether Sushanta Roy and Dr Abhik went to the state-run hospital on August 9 to destroy evidence. He further said: "CBI should take steps immediately, otherwise if needed, people of the state will raise their voices...BJP wants the resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee, she handles Health and Home departments..."

At present, the central agency has taken the custody of accused Sanjay Roy.