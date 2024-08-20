Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 7 developments in the case that raised eyebrows

West Bengal is currently engulfed in a wave of protests, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee facing immense pressure following the rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The Supreme Court has also criticised the West Bengal government for handling the case. During a hearing today, the apex court asked why an FIR was not filed immediately, and why police could not prevent the vandalism at the hosiptal.

While Mamata Banerjee has dismissed the public anger as a political conspiracy by the BJP and the Left, the protesting doctors say they don't trust the administration as they tried to hush up the case.

'Attempt to cover-up'

The parents of the murdered doctor say that they got a call from the department, saying their daughter had committed suicide. The mother said that by looking at the body, anybody could tell it was a murder. However, the police claimed that they never called it a suicide. The autopsy revealed grievous injury marks on the victim's body. It was also reported that 150 ml of semen was found inside the victim's body. Based on these findings, some doctors concluded there could be an involvement of more than one person.

'Family made to wait'

The victim's parents said that they were made to wait for hours before they could see their daughter's body. The victim's mother alleged that the police were trying to close the investigation hastily. The father of the victim also revealed that her daughter's body was cremated in haste. He said there were three bodies at the crematorium but his daughter's body was cremated first.

Renovation near the crime scene

Even as the probe was underway, renovation work reportedly began near the crime scene. The timing of the renovation, during a crucial investigation, was questioned by the public and the Calcutta High Court. Some doctors also raised doubts whether this was a move to destroy the evidence.

Sandeep Ghosh's re-appointment

Sandip Ghosh, the principal of RG Kar Medical College, who was accused of covering up the incident, resigned from the post. However, he was transferred to a prestigious post instead of facing disciplinary action. This move fueled suspicions of corruption and favouritism within the administration.

Vandalism at RG Kar Medical College

During a peaceful protest on August 14, the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was vandalised while the police allegedly ran for cover. The counsel of the murdered doctor's family blamed the chief minister, saying those involved in the attack were goons from the TMC.

Kolkata Derby match cancelled

Fearing protests, the Kolkata Police cancelled a football match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal at the Salt Lak stadium. This was seen as an attempt to suppress public dissent. Despite the cancellation of the game, the supporters of both the arch-rivals hit the ground and joined the doctors in their protests against the state government. However, the police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

Crackdown on social media users

In the past few days, the Kolkata Police have sent notices to hundreds of people who posted content related to protests and the murder case. The police even summoned TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who sought custodial interrogation of the police commissioner and ex-principal of the medical college.

The Indian Express reported that a total of 280 individuals from West Bengal and beyond received notices, and a 23-year-old student from the state was arrested in connection with the protests.