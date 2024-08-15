Travel influencer's 'Avoid India' advisory sparks debate, followers say, 'you should be ashamed...'

Indian travel influencer Tanya Khanijow has come under fire for her recent advisory urging women abroad to “avoid coming to India at all costs.” This statement was made in response to the shocking rape and murder case of a woman doctor in Kolkata, which has sent ripples of outrage across the nation.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Khanijow expressed her concerns about the safety standards for women in India. “Safety standards for women in India are horrible. My sincere request to all my women friends abroad: Please don’t travel here unless our dear leadership seriously creates a safer environment for women,” she wrote.

Safety standards for women in India are horrible. My sincere request to all my women friends abroad. Please don’t travel here unless our dear leadership seriously creates a safer environment for women. Please avoid coming to India at all costs! #kolkata #RGKarHospital… — Tanya Khanijow (@TanyaKhanijow) August 12, 2024

Her comments have ignited a backlash, with critics accusing her of being anti-national and defaming her country.

One user wrote, "Tanya, over the years because of your hardwork, you have earned great reputation amongst people. People value your wise words and advices. But what you are saying here, in rage, is tarnishing India’s and our leadership’s image. Kindly value your words. Your voice matters to us."

Despite the criticism, Khanijow has stood firm in her stance. “It is our society at large which is failing women. And unless we call for strict actions, I don’t think we can feel safe,” she stated in response to the backlash.

Another user wrote, "You should be ashamed of yourself calling an Indian. The incident happened in one of the most peaceful states in India where a woman is a chief minister and she is the torch-bearer of democracy and you start abusing the whole of India for being unsafe for women!"

Khanijow, however, maintained her position, emphasising that her experiences with harassment in various parts of India reflect a broader problem. “It’s not just one incident. Speak to any woman, and I bet there’s not one who hasn’t experienced some form of assault or another,” she asserted.

The controversy has led to calls for a boycott of Khanijow’s YouTube channel and Instagram accounts, with some users even suggesting she should leave the country.

Nevertheless, she has also received support from many, including those who pointed out that much of the criticism she faced came from men. One supporter noted, “As a nation, we are bad at taking criticism and our only response is going on the defensive.”

The tragic incident that prompted Khanijow’s remarks involved the discovery of a woman's body in a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. This incident has sparked widespread protests, with several medical unions declaring strikes in response to the growing concerns over women's safety in India.