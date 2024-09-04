Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victims' parents to join RG Kar protest before Sept 5 SC hearing

Parents of the 31-year-old trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital will join the protesting doctors at the state-run medical facility on Wednesday, a day before the Supreme Court hearing. The victim's parents said that they want to be with the protesting students who have been fighting for justice.

"We want to go to RG Kar. My daughter worked and died there. We wish to be with the protesting doctors at that place," the victim's father was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Protesting doctors at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital said that the parents' decision to join them will motivate them to continue with their fight. One of the protesting doctors said that they will continue to stand by the victim's family till they get justice.

The junior doctors have visited the parents on several occasions to give them mental support. They also apprised the parents of their movement for justice.

Furthermore, junior doctors resumed their protest march to Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar, demanding the resignation of police commissioner Vineet Goyal.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told a special court on Tuesday that Sandip Ghosh, the former RGKMCH principal, was part of a "bigger nexus" that needed to be unearthed.

The central agency said that there were more people involved. Sandip Ghosh is currently in CBI custody till September 10.

Not only this, his security guard Afsar Ali Khan, RG Kar Hospital vendor Biplab Singha and a Howrah medical shop owner Suman Hazra have been arrested so far.

The CBI has accused them of criminal conspiracy, cheating and dishonesty along with slapping Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the financial misconduct at RG Kar Medical College.

On August 9, a trainee doctor was found brutally raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the hospital. Following day, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police was arrested in connection with the brutal rape-murder.