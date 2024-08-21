'This has to stop': Sourav Ganguly along with his wife, daughter join protests against Kolkata rape-murder

Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly along with his wife and daughter joined the doctors' protests on Wednesday over the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly along with his daughter Sana Ganguly took part in the protest against the rape-murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. pic.twitter.com/RRQoK3ZKuP Related Articles — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024

Dona Ganguly, Odissi dancer and wife of Sourav Ganguly, along with members of her dance academy held a candlelight protest against the rape-murder case. "We are protesting against rape. We need a safe society. Rape needs to stop," she said.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Dona Ganguly, Odissi dancer and wife of former Indian team captain Sourav Ganguly, along with members of her dance academy hold a candlelight protest against the rape-murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. https://t.co/uWpy2Vs65d pic.twitter.com/n70NNbmgLo — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024





Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana Ganguly said joined the protest and sought justice in the case. "We want justice, this has to stop. Every day we hear about some rape case and we feel bad that this is happening even in 2024 and this has to stop," she said.

The RG Kar rape and murder case has sparked a massive outage in the country, with resident doctors leading the protests and demanding safety of medics through a central law. The Supreme Court, which took suo motu cognisance of the case, on Tuesday constituted a 10-member task force to formulate a national protocol to ensure safety and facilities for doctors.

The task force will submit its interim report within three weeks and the final report within two months. The apex court also ordered the deployment of CISF at the RG Kar hospital to provide security to the doctors.

The CISF today deployed around 150 personnel at RG Kar Medical College. A day after the apex court's order, the Union home ministry wrote to the West Bengal chief secretary seeking deployment of the CISF at the state-run hospital. Subsequently, a decision was taken for the deployment of the CISF.

Earlier in the day, a CISF team, led by a DIG-rank officer, surveyed the hospital complex where the trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered.

The doctor's body was found in the hospital's seminar room on the morning of August 9. A civic volunteer, who was an outsider frequenting the hospital premises, was arrested the next day in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Akhtar Ali, a former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College, has moved the Calcutta High Court, seeking an ED investigation against its ex-principal Sandip Ghosh. Ali has alleged financial irregularities by Ghosh during his tenure at the state-run facility.

The former deputy superintendent had earlier claimed that he had complained against Ghosh in 2023 to the West Bengal government authorities.



