Kolkata Messi row escalates: Ganguly files ₹50 crore defamation case against Argentina fan club President

Former India cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has moved the law against Uttam Saha, president of the Argentina Fan Club of Kolkata, by filing a defamation case and seeking Rs 50 crore in damages over allegations linked to Lionel Messi’s recent visit to the city.

The complaint was lodged at Lalbazar after Saha publicly alleged that Ganguly was connected to the controversial events at Yuva Bharati Stadium during Messi’s appearance in Kolkata on Saturday, December 13. Ganguly has maintained that the claims were baseless and have caused serious harm to his reputation.

In his complaint, the former India captain termed Saha’s comments as “false, malicious, offensive, and defamatory remarks”, accusing him of deliberately making unfounded statements to damage his image.

Ganguly, who currently serves as president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, said he had no official role in the Messi programme and attended the stadium event only as an invited guest.

“Serious allegations are being made publicly without any factual basis,” Ganguly stated in the complaint.

At the centre of the dispute are Saha’s claims that Ganguly acted as a middleman in the management of the event by its main organiser, Satadru Dutta. Ganguly’s legal team has since sent a notice to Saha, demanding a retraction of the statements and pressing for damages.

The legal action follows the fallout from Messi’s much-hyped but poorly managed appearance in Kolkata, which descended into chaos due to crowd control issues and organisational lapses. Many fans, who had paid significant amounts for tickets, were left disappointed after failing to get a clear view of the Argentine football superstar.

Following the disorder at the stadium, Dutta was detained by the police for questioning.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later apologised on X, expressing regret over the mismanagement of the event and offering an apology to both Messi and football fans in Kolkata.

During the programme at Yuva Bharati Stadium, Ganguly was present in a separate enclosure. As the situation in the stands worsened, he was seen leaving the venue, visibly upset.

Beyond the legal dispute, the episode has renewed debate over event management standards and VIP culture at high-profile sporting events in India. Videos and eyewitness accounts pointed to Messi’s limited interaction with fans, while officials and invited guests occupied much of the pitch area, fuelling criticism and frustration among supporters.