Kolkata Police arrest 126 protesters during 'March to Nabanna', TMC alleges, 'they were not...'

In a significant escalation of unrest in West Bengal, Kolkata Police arrested 126 protesters, consisting of 103 males and 23 females, during a march towards the state secretariat, Nabanna, today. The demonstrators were voicing their demands for the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month.

According to sources, the protest turned violent, resulting in injuries to 15 police personnel. Authorities employed lathis (batons), tear gas, and water cannons to disperse the crowd as they attempted to breach police barricades.

Kunal Ghosh, a spokesperson for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), stated that the individuals involved in the violent clashes were not students.

He said, "They were not students and their basic demand of justice is our demand. There was not a big gathering; a maximum of 3000 people were there. They were trying to break barricades and attack police; stones were pelted, and police officials were injured, but the Police did not open fire. Minimal action has been taken by the police to disperse the mob."

In response to the violent incidents, Kolkata Police also released images of several individuals they allege were involved in the clashes. The police have urged the public to assist in identifying those depicted in the images. A post shared on the platform X included a request for anyone with information to come forward, either directly to police or through their local police station.

#Informationwanted



Anyone who can help identify the individuals circled in red in the images below is requested to do so, either directly to us or through your local PS. pic.twitter.com/QTv8znvGAr — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) August 27, 2024

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal to protest police action on participants marching to the state secretariat.

The march came in response to the tragic rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Sukanta Majumdar, the President of Bengal BJP, announced urging residents to participate in the general strike scheduled from 6 AM to 6 PM tomorrow.

Majumdar condemned the incident, describing it as a grave concern for public safety and demanded immediate action from the state authorities.