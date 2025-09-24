Kolkata rains: Severe waterlogging cripples city ahead of Durga Puja

Severe waterlogging continued in Kolkata on Wednesday, as the city and adjoining districts struggled to recover from torrential rain that paralysed daily life and claimed ten lives just days before the Durga Puja celebrations. The deluge, which brought 251.4 mm of rain in less than 24 hours, marked the city's highest single-day rainfall since 1986 and the sixth-heaviest in 137 years. With arterial roads submerged, public transport disrupted, and educational institutions closed, the administration faces mounting pressure to restore normalcy in time for the major festival.

The intensity of the overnight downpour led to widespread flooding, particularly in Salt Lake and areas in the northern and central parts of Kolkata, where water remained stagnant on Wednesday. Nine of the ten reported fatalities resulted from electrocution.

The disruption affected all modes of transport, including Metro Rail, train, and air travel, while the closure of schools prompted the state government to bring forward Puja holidays. Officials said floodwaters have started receding gradually but restoring normal life before the festive season remains a challenge.

Efforts to drain water from low-lying regions continued through the night, with municipal workers pumping out flood water to aid mobility. In Bidhannagar, however, residents continued to navigate flooded streets, with vehicles slowed to a crawl and pedestrians wading through inundated lanes. To avert accidents, the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation kept street lights switched off on Tuesday evening.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee postponed her scheduled Durga Puja pandal visits due to the weather and is expected to visit marquees and inaugurate a new fire station at Kalighat on Wednesday.

Weather officials have eased concerns of further heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours, predicting mostly cloudy skies with light to moderate showers, thunder, and gusty winds in some areas. The situation remains dynamic, as "The situation in Kolkata and adjoining districts will be closely watched on Wednesday with more rain on the radar, they said."

The administration’s immediate focus is on pumping out water from critical areas and resuming interrupted services. With Durga Puja approaching, authorities are monitoring the situation closely to ensure that festivities can proceed safely, while residents continue to grapple with the aftermath of one of the city’s most severe rainfalls in decades.