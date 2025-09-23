Extremely heavy rainfall lashes Kolkata, IMD warns of more showers in Odisha and Andhra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for continued heavy rainfall in several regions of India, with a significant downpour in Kolkata. In its latest bulletin, the IMD said that extremely Heavy rainfall of amount 251.4mm occurred over Kolkata in a 24-hour period. "Maximum highest hourly rainfall observed as 98 mm between 03:00 to 04:00 hours IST of 23 September 2025. As it is less than 100 mm, it does not satisfy the cloudburst criteria."

A low-pressure system, which formed on the morning of 22 September, has slowly moved toward the coastal areas of Gangetic West Bengal and the adjoining northern Odisha and northwest Bay of Bengal by the morning of 23 September. The IMD noted that the system's influence resulted in strong moisture convergence over Kolkata and the surrounding area, with cloud heights ranging from 5 to 7 km, as seen in the Kolkata Doppler weather radar images.

The weather agency also forecast that the current low-pressure area will continue to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall across Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana through the coming days. A fresh low-pressure system is expected to form over the northwest and central Bay of Bengal by 25 September 2025. Under the influence of these systems, heavy rainfall is likely over the Konkan & Goa regions and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from 25 to 29 September.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Gangetic West Bengal today, 23rd, Odisha till 26th, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on 26th and 27th September 2025. A fresh spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 25th to 29th September, 2025," the weather department said.

Heavy overnight showers severely impacted Kolkata on Tuesday, leading to widespread waterlogging and crippling the city's transport system ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations. At least nine people have died in separate incidents. Alipore recorded 247.5 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours, while several other neighbourhoods saw similar downpours, submerging roads, homes, and markets. Kolkata's airport was also affected, with about 30 flights cancelled and over 50 delayed as visuals showed the runway waterlogged.

Metro operations were suspended between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan after waterlogging between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Rabindra Sarobar stations. Truncated services continued only between Dakshineswar and Maidan, with Metro staff working to pump out water.

Rail services were similarly affected, with three long-distance trains—the Kolkata-Amritsar Express, Kolkata-Jammu Tawi Express, and Kolkata-Balurghat Express—rescheduled. Suburban services in the Howrah and Sealdah divisions were also short-terminated due to flooding of tracks and yards.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called off her scheduled Durga Puja inauguration due to the extensive waterlogging at several pandals across the city. All other official engagements were also cancelled as the city continues to battle the floodwaters.

