'For what do we pay so much road tax?': Netizen asks as Rolls-Royce gets stranded on waterlogged road in Kolkata

A video featuring a luxury car stranded on a waterlogged road in Kolkata has made the rounds on Instagram. The video showed a blue and white Rolls-Royce stranded in the middle of a heavily waterlogged road in Kolkata with other vehicles, including a bike, passing by.

A few tree branches are visible on the car's hood. While sharing the video, the user who goes by @supercarsofkolkata on Instagram wrote: "Situations like these make you wonder for what do we pay so much road tax when the roads itself are non-existent (sic)."

Soon after the video went viral, fellow social media users were quick to share their takes. While some questioned the relevance of road tax, others said that cars like Alto are the best suited for Indian roads.

"And still some people question that why people leaving india! So sad," a user commented.

A second user wrote: "Kya fayda hua itna road tax dene ka (sic)". A third user said: "Just imagine the amount of road tax he had to pay for this car and what road he is getting to drive on (sic)."

"Lord Alto leke niklna tha inko (sic)," a fourth user commented. "Alto 800 laughing in a corner (sic)," another user wrote.

Kolkata has been hit by one of its heaviest downpours in 37 years, flooding streets and homes just days before Durga Puja. The rain has killed 10 people, disrupted public transport, and forced some services to suspend indefinitely.

In the event of a heavy downpour, it is advisable to avoid driving through waterlogged streets, as driving through standing water can damage the car's engine, brakes, and electrical systems.

Commuters are advised to try to park their cars on high ground or elevated areas to keep the vehicle away from the rising water level. After driving through water, the commuters should check all the brakes, electrical systems, and other key components to see if they are functioning properly. Brakes can be tested by pressing gently to dry them out.