KSRTC raises Bengaluru–Mysuru bus fares ahead of Dussehra; check new rates

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has raised bus ticket fares by up to Rs 20 on the Bengaluru-Mysuru route, targeting Dasara season travelers. The new fares are effective from Monday and will remain in force until October 8, the end of the Dasara festivities.

This fare revision affects all major services operating on the route, including Karnataka Sarige Vaibhav, Non-stop, Rajahamsa, Airavata, and Airavata Club Class. The price of a Vaibhav ticket increased from Rs 170 to Rs 190, while Non-stop service fares rose from Rs 210 to Rs 240.

Advertisement

Rajahamsa services now charge Rs 290, up from Rs 270. Premium services like Airavata and Airavata Club Class saw a rise of Rs 20 each, with fares climbing to Rs 450 and Rs 460, respectively.

The hike applies exclusively to buses running between Bengaluru and Mysuru, and does not affect fares on other KSRTC routes.



