Kuwait bestows its highest honour, The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

Kuwait has bestowed its highest honour, The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the 20th international honour given to PM Modi by a country.

The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer is a knighthood order of Kuwait. It is awarded to Heads of State and foreign Sovereigns and to members of foreign royal families in sign of friendship.

#WATCH | Kuwait bestows its highest honour The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer to PM @narendramodi



This is the 20th international honour given to PM Modi by a country.



The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer is a knighthood order of Kuwait.



The Order is awarded to Heads of State and…

The Order was founded on July 16, 1974, by the national government to celebrate the memory of Mubarak Al-Sabah called the Great, Sheikh of Kuwait from 1896 to 1915, who succeeded in 1897 in obtaining an independence recognition from the Ottoman Empire in favour of Kuwait.

It has been previously awarded to foreign leaders like Bill Clinton, Prince Charles and George Bush.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kuwait on December 21 for a two-day visit, the first by an Indian prime minister in 43 years. The last Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981.

Landed in Kuwait to a warm welcome. This is the first visit by an Indian PM in 43 years, and it will undoubtedly strengthen the India-Kuwait friendship across various sectors. I look forward to the programmes scheduled for later today and tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/nF67yTHS1f — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2024

In the past 10 years, PM Narendra Modi has been honoured with top awards from countries across the world.

Joining a list of countries, Guyana and Barbados also conferred their top awards to Prime Minister. Guyana conferred its highest national award “The Order of Excellence” on PM Modi during his visit this year. Barbados also bestowed the prestigious ‘Honorary Order of Freedom’ of Barbados on PM Modi. Dominica also announced its highest National Award ‘Dominica Award of Honour’ to PM Modi.

From Russia’s Order of St Andrew the Apostle Award to Legion of Merit by the US, PM Modi’s award list continues to grow. With these three awards, the international accolades bestowed upon the Indian Prime Minister reached 20.