X user requests PM Modi to meet their 101-year-old grandfather in Kuwait, PM replies 'absolutely'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commenced a two-day visit to Kuwait, marking the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years. During his visit, Modi is set to engage with Kuwait's top leadership, strengthening diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Ahead of his arrival, PM Modi graciously agreed to meet 101-year-old Mangal Sain Handa, a former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, following a heartfelt request from Handa's granddaughter, Shreya Juneja, on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Juneja's post highlighted her grandfather's admiration for the Prime Minister, prompting Modi's swift response: “Absolutely! I look forward to meeting @MangalSainHanda Ji in Kuwait today.”

Mangal Sain Handa has long been a supporter of PM Modi, receiving a personal letter from the Prime Minister on his 100th birthday in September 2023. In the letter, Modi praised Handa's contributions to India's diplomatic efforts and expressed warm wishes for his health and well-being.

Handa publicly shared his gratitude on X, stating, “My heartfelt gratitude to our hon'ble @PMOIndia @narendramodi for sending his kind wishes on my 100th birthday. It has been worth living for 100 years to witness India grow under his leadership.”

During his visit, PM Modi is expected to hold discussions with His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait. The agenda includes a visit to an Indian labour camp, an address to the Indian community, and attendance at the opening ceremony of the Gulf Cup football tournament.

The Ministry of External Affairs anticipates that Modi's visit will “open a new chapter” in India-Kuwait relations. Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary for Overseas Indian Affairs, stated that the visit is expected to enhance existing partnerships while exploring new opportunities for collaboration, including discussions on a bilateral investment treaty and a defence cooperation agreement.

India is one of Kuwait's top trading partners, with bilateral trade reaching $10.47 billion in 2023-24. Indian exports to Kuwait rose significantly, increasing from $1.56 billion in 2022-23 to $2.1 billion in the current fiscal year, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 34.7%. Kuwait also serves as a vital energy partner for India, supplying 3% of the country’s crude oil needs, while the Kuwait Investment Authority has invested over $10 billion in India.