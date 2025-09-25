Ladakh unrest: Sonam Wangchuk rejects allegations of provoking violence, calls it a ‘scapegoat tactic’

The recent violent protests in Ladakh have sparked a tense political situation, with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk at the center of the controversy. Wangchuk has denied accusations from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that he instigated the violence, calling the charge a "scapegoat tactic" designed to deflect attention from the region's long-standing issues.

Wangchuk, who has led peaceful campaigns for Ladakh's statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule for tribal protection, warned that the government's failure to address these core issues has led to frustration among the youth, contributing to the unrest.

The protests, which included arson and clashes, resulted in four fatalities and over 80 injuries, including 40 police personnel. Wangchuk argued that the violence stemmed from six years of unmet promises, particularly regarding job creation and the extension of constitutional safeguards. He suggested that the government's attempt to blame him for the violence was a way to avoid tackling these deeper grievances. He also expressed concerns about his safety and the potential for being arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA), adding that his imprisonment might cause the government more trouble than leaving him free.

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) has supported Wangchuk, calling for an impartial investigation into the violence and criticizing the government's handling of the situation. The KDA claimed that the administration's excessive use of force and failure to address the demands of the people had exacerbated the situation, leading to the eruption of anger. They also accused the government of "witch-hunting" those involved in the protest and demanded a restart of serious dialogue to resolve the region’s issues.

As the situation remains tense, with curfews imposed in the Leh district, the demand for statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh remains at the forefront, with activists and leaders urging the government to engage in meaningful talks.

(With inputs from PTI)