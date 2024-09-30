'Ladki Bahin's fund being deposited into men's accounts': Supriya Sule's big charge against Shinde govt

NCP-SP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Monday suggested that irregularities were taking place in the implementation of Ladki Bahin Yojna, a key welfare scheme of the ruling Mahayuti government in Maharashtra. The scheme, which was launched on June 28, provides monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to married, divorced, and destitute women in the 21-60 age group with a Rs 2.5 lakh annual family income ceiling.

In a post on X, Sule today alleged irregularities and feared that many eligible people may not benefit from this scheme. She said the amount of this scheme has been deposited in the account of men instead of women. "It is the duty of the government to ensure that no malpractice occurs while implementing a scheme. But the government does not seem to have taken any such care in the case of 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', which was implemented in haste keeping the elections in mind," the Baramati MP said.

"As a result, many eligible beneficiaries are not receiving the benefits, and the funds seem to be going elsewhere. In several places, the amounts intended for women are being deposited into men's accounts," she said.

"The state's financial condition is already very fragile. In such a situation, even a minor mistake in this scheme is unacceptable. Considering this, the question arises: how is the money from this scheme being diverted elsewhere? This is the people's money, and the government has no right to misuse it in this manner."

Sule said if anyone is deceiving the public in the name of 'Ladki Behen' to serve their own interests, then there should be a thorough investigation, and strict action should be taken against that individual.

Maharashtra's financial situation is under pressure due to new schemes, a revenue deficit, and fiscal responsibility, The Indian Express reported on Sunday, The state's finance department, in a note, has flagged its concerns, saying it cannot take on additional liabilities.

"In the year 2024-25, the fiscal deficit has reached Rs 1,99,125.87 crore due to the additional budget and supplementary demands. The revenue deficit of the state has gone beyond the 3 percent mark. As a result of the revenue deficit, fiscal responsibility, and new schemes announced by the state government, the government is facing a lot of financial pressure," the Finance Department noted in its remarks according to IE.

In such a situation, the department said, the state government cannot accept the additional responsibility.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra are likely to be held in mid-November.