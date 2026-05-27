Lahore's old Hindu names were returning. Then Pakistan's extremists forced a U-turn

The Pakistan government's move to restore several pre-Partition Hindu and British-era names in Lahore has run into fierce opposition from "extremists" and social media critics, forcing authorities to defer the plan, according to reports.

The proposal, backed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, aimed to revive the historical identity of Lahore by restoring older names of roads, bazaars and neighbourhoods that were changed after Partition.

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The Lahore Heritage Areas Revival (LHAR), chaired by Nawaz Sharif, approved the proposal in March as part of the larger Lahore Authority for Heritage Revival (LAHR) project, a multi-billion-rupee initiative focused on preserving the city's architectural and cultural legacy, news agency PTI reported. The Punjab Cabinet later cleared the proposal in May.

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But the move soon triggered criticism online, with several social media vloggers and hardline voices accusing the government of reviving "Hindu and Sikh" names.

An official source told PTI that criticism from "extremist elements" pushed the administration onto the defensive.

"Some extremist elements, including vloggers, took on CM Maryam on the decision by giving it a religious colour," Dawn quoted sources as saying. "As the critics gave the government's decision a religious colour, the Maryam Nawaz administration has gone on the back foot and deferred the decision to avert backlash."

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Lahore Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Ijaz told Dawn on Monday that "no such decision has been taken as yet."

Under the original proposal, several prominent landmarks were set to regain their older identities. Fatima Jinnah Road was to become Queen's Road again, while Allama Iqbal Road was proposed to revert to Jail Road.

Islampura, renamed from Krishan Nagar after Partition, was expected to regain its original name. Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chowk was also proposed to revert to Lakshmi Chowk.

Other planned changes included restoring Mustafaabad to Dharampura, Hameed Nizami Road to Temple Street, and Babri Masjid Chowk to Jain Mandir Road.

Despite decades of official renaming, many colonial and Hindu-era names continue to survive in Lahore's public memory.

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Karachi-based historian Yaqoob Khan Bangash told The Indian Express that Lahore did not undergo the same "ideological migration" seen in Karachi after 1947. According to him, many refugees who arrived in Lahore integrated into the city's existing social fabric instead of reshaping its identity entirely.

Following the backlash, LHAR convened a consultation involving historians, scholars, architects and urban planners to discuss the proposal. According to an official statement cited by PTI, participants examined the cultural and historical significance of restoring Lahore’s traditional nomenclature.

The forum reportedly agreed that Lahore's historical identity represented an "invaluable legacy" that should be preserved for future generations. Most participants backed the restoration of old names, but for now, the proposal has been put on hold.

