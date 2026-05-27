More than problematic': Trump's key man on Pakistan’s mediation role in Iran war

US Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday said that Pakistan, as a mediator amid the ongoing Iran war, is "more than problematic", adding that Islamabad's animosity towards Israel is "long-standing". His remarks came after Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif rejected US President Donald Trump's proposal to join the Abraham Accords to normalise relations with Israel.

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Graham further claimed that Iranian military aircraft are being housed on Pakistani air bases, while adding that the previous statements by the highest Pakistani officials against Israel are "disturbing".

"As to the defense minister’s comments about the Abraham Accords, saying that Pakistan would never join because they don’t trust Israel: The clip may be a year old, but I fear the sentiment is fresh. In that regard, it is imperative that Pakistan give an answer now to President Trump’s call to join the Abraham Accords."

It has been apparent to me for quite a while that Pakistan as a mediator is more than problematic. Their animosity towards Israel is long standing.



It is undeniable that Iranian military aircraft are being housed on Pakistani air bases and past rhetoric from the highest… https://t.co/ksLqpw4ZQ4 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 26, 2026

Meanwhile, Trump will meet his Cabinet on Wednesday as talks on ending the war with Iran remain in flux, days after saying Washington and Tehran had "largely negotiated" a settlement. According to Trump, a deal could reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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But the emerging deal leaves issues for later and has drawn criticism from Trump supporters as Republicans worry about midterm politics, costs and fuel prices. Talks were complicated after the US carried out what the Pentagon called "defensive" strikes in southern Iran on Monday.

Iran called the action a sign of "bad faith and unreliability". Secretary of State Marco Rubio said talks on reopening the strait and extending the ceasefire would take days. "He's either going to make a good deal or no deal," Rubio said. Trump also wrote that even total surrender would be cast as a "Masterful and Brilliant Victory" for Iran.

Under a potential deal, Iran would give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium in return for sanctions relief, according to officials. One official said some would likely be diluted and the rest sent to a third country within 60 days. Iran has 440.9 kilograms enriched to 60 per cent purity, the IAEA says.

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Questions remain over whether any ceasefire would cover Israel's operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was "deepening its operation" there. Trump also said Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Pakistan should join the Abraham Accords, a push Barbara Leaf said was met with "stunned silence", though that was disputed.