‘Lakshmi Devi’ arrives after 200 years: Maharashtra family celebrates newborn with royal parade

Family members said the procession was a grand celebration that turned the private moment into a public celebration. Videos of the event quickly went viral, drawing praise for its message of valuing the birth of a girl child.

200 saal ka lambha wait aur aakhir kar Ghar me Laxmi aayi!



When a baby girl is born after two whole centuries, celebration simple kaise ho sakti hai? Watch this family welcome their newborn princess like true royalty, grand chariot, royal band, and endless pure joy.



In a world… pic.twitter.com/1tF7YtTdR7 — lolflix (@lolflix_) September 3, 2026

The family believes Gargi is the first girl born into their household in around 200 years, spanning four to five generations. Gargi’s grandfather, Limbaji Dahifale, told the media it was “a great fortune to have a daughter in the family", adding that years of regret over not having a girl had finally ended.

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Her grandmother, Surekha Dahifale, affectionately referred to the baby as “Lakshmi Devi,” invoking the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity, and said the decision to give a grand welcome was made at the hospital itself.

Gargi’s father also spoke about the emotional significance of the birth, saying that raising a daughter brings a unique happiness and that he looks forward to the special bond between father and daughter. He added that the family intends to raise Gargi “like a flower", underscoring their commitment to her upbringing with love and care.

For the Dahifale family, Gargi's birth has become more than just the arrival of a new member. After generations without a daughter, her homecoming has turned into a celebration that the family says it will remember for years to come.