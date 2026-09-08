Bank of India shares slip despite S&P Global's BBB rating 

State-owned Bank of India has received a ‘BBB’ long-term & ‘A-2’ short-term issuer credit ratings from S&P Global Ratings. The rating agency said the long-term rating outlook for the bank is stable. The ratings are supported by sufficient capitalisation, solid funding and healthy liquidity. S&P sees very high likelihood of government support if needed. Bank of India is expected to maintain adequate capital, solid funding and liquidity over the next two years, said S&P Global Ratings.
The long-term rating on the lender is one notch above the rating agency's assessment of the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for the bank.