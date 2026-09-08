'Main India ka ho gaya': Singer Adnan Sami on his life after Indian citizenship

Adnan Sami first came to India on a month-long tourist visa in the early 2000s, invited by legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle to compose an album. He went on to build a prolific Bollywood career, contributing music and vocals across Hindi films and independent projects.

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His Pakistani passport expired in 2015 and, according to past interviews, was not renewed. On January 1, 2016, he was granted Indian citizenship under Section 6(1) of the Citizenship Act, 1955, which allows naturalisation for individuals who have made significant contributions in fields such as arts and culture.

Adnan has often described India as an important part of his personal identity. He has said he began feeling like an Indian soon after starting work here, long before the legal change. He has also highlighted his August 15 birthday as a symbolic link to India’s Independence Day, calling it an “honour” to share the date.

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After choosing India, he faced online trolling and questions about his nationality. He has stated that he expected backlash, initially responded to such comments, but now chooses to ignore them. “I laugh about that. Honestly, I don’t give a damn,” he said in an earlier interview.

Adnan Sami began his musical journey in the early 1990s and gradually established himself as a prominent figure in Indian music through his albums and Hindi film songs. He rose to widespread fame with the hit album Kabhi To Nazar Milao, which became a major success and cemented his place in the music industry.

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Known for his versatility, Sami has explored several genres, including Indian classical, pop and film music. His contribution to the arts was recognised in 2020 when he was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India.