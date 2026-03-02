Lal Chowk sealed, schools shut: Kashmir under restrictions after Khamenei's assassination sparks protests

Authorities have imposed restrictions across parts of the Kashmir Valley following reports of the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, triggering protests in Srinagar and other areas.

The Lal Chowk area in downtown Srinagar was sealed on Tuesday, with security forces blocking access to the iconic Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) to prevent gatherings and demonstrations.

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Additional deployments were made in several sensitive locations, and security personnel were seen monitoring movement to maintain law and order.

Schools Closed, Exams Deferred

As a precautionary measure, officials ordered all schools and educational institutions in the Valley to remain closed for two days today and tomorrow. The decision was taken to ensure the safety of students amid rising tensions.

The University of Kashmir also announced the postponement of its ongoing examinations. Fresh dates are expected to be notified separately.

Internet Curbs to Prevent Rumours

Mobile internet speeds have been reduced across the Valley in what officials termed a preventive step. Authorities said viral videos from Iran and protest-related content circulating online were contributing to heightened tensions.

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Officials maintained that the temporary curbs were aimed at preventing the spread of misinformation and maintaining calm.

CM Omar Abdullah Urges Restraint

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah appealed for restraint, saying people mourning the killing must be allowed to grieve peacefully.

“We must ensure that people in Jammu and Kashmir who are mourning are allowed to do so peacefully. The police and civil administration should exercise utmost restraint and refrain from using force or unnecessary restrictive measures,” he said.

He added that the Jammu and Kashmir government remains in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs to safeguard the interests and well-being of residents from the Union Territory currently in Iran.