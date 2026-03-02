Iran war: Dubai, Doha closures jolt global aviation; Indian flyers face widespread disruption

US-Israel-Iran war: The sudden suspension of flights by Emirates and Qatar Airways amid the escalating US-Iran–Israel conflict has sent shockwaves through global aviation industry, with Indian travellers among the hardest hit.

For over 24 hours, airspace across Iran, Iraq, Israel and large parts of the Gulf remained either closed or severely restricted. The shutdown of Dubai International Airport and Doha’s Hamad International Airport, which are two of the world’s busiest transit hubs marked one of the most significant aviation disruptions in recent years. These hubs serve as critical connectors between Asia, Europe and North America, funnelling long-haul passengers through tightly synchronised waves of arrivals and departures.

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With Emirates suspending operations from its Dubai base and Qatar Airways halting flights to and from Doha, more than 800 flights were cancelled between the two carriers in a single day. Airports across the Gulf reported damage following missile and drone strikes, compounding operational uncertainty. The impact quickly rippled outward: passengers were stranded as far afield as Frankfurt, Bali, Kathmandu and Dhaka, while airlines across Europe and Asia scrambled to reroute or suspend services.

For India, the disruption carries outsized consequences.

The India–Gulf corridor is one of the busiest aviation markets globally, underpinning tourism, labour mobility, business travel and cargo flows. Indian carriers including IndiGo and Air India have extended suspensions to several West Asian destinations, while long-haul services to Europe and North America have been forced to reroute, adding technical stops and lengthening flying times. India’s aviation regulator reported hundreds of international cancellations over the weekend, with further schedule adjustments expected as the situation evolves.

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The immediate pain point for airlines is operational complexity. Aircraft and crew are now scattered across continents, out of position due to abrupt airspace closures. Even after skies reopen, restoring network stability could take days. The Gulf’s geography positioned at the crossroads of east–west air traffic, means that when Dubai and Doha pause, the global system feels the strain.

For Indian travellers, the disruption is both practical and personal. The Gulf hubs are not merely stopover points but gateways for millions of workers, students and families.

“I was scheduled to travel to Boston via Dubai on Emirates on March 2 for urgent medical treatment. I need to be in Boston by March 5, but now everything has gone haywire,” said Karuna Desai, who has since booked a Swiss International Air Lines flight departing March 5 via Zurich. “With Gulf hubs shut, this was the only viable option.”

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With limited alternative routings and already high seasonal demand, ticket prices may firm up in the near term, while rebooking bottlenecks could persist.

There is also a financial dimension. Brent crude prices have climbed sharply amid fears of a prolonged conflict, raising concerns over aviation turbine fuel costs. Indian aviation stocks have already reacted, reflecting investor anxiety over thinner margins in a sector where fuel accounts for a substantial share of operating expenses.