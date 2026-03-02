Air India extends flight suspension: Cancellations hit major European routes apart from Middle East; Check details here

Flights between India and key Middle East hubs remain heavily disrupted as escalating tensions from the Israel–Iran conflict trigger airspace closures, mass cancellations and extended airline suspensions.

Air India has extended the suspension of all flights to and from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Qatar until 2359 hrs IST on 2 March 2026. The airline also confirmed that select Europe-bound services scheduled for March 2 have been cancelled due to operational constraints linked to restricted airspace over parts of the Middle East.

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The affected European flights include:

AI117: Amritsar to Birmingham

AI151/AI152: Delhi to Zurich

AI157/AI158: Delhi to Copenhagen

AI114: Birmingham to Delhi

The airline said, “All other flights to North America and Europe will operate per schedule using alternative routings over available airspaces in the Middle East, which is expected to add to the flying times.”

Additionally, flights to New York (JFK) and Newark (Liberty International) will have a technical stop in Rome (Fiumicino Airport).

Air India stated: “Air India continues to closely monitor the situation and has carefully assessed the evolving circumstances across multiple parameters, including safety, security, airspace availability, and operational feasibility, before deciding on these operations for 2 March 2026. We will share updates, based on further assessments, at an appropriate time.”

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#TravelAdvisory



“In view of the continuing situation in the Middle East, Air India has extended the suspension of all flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar until 2359 hrs IST on 2 March 2026.



Additionally, select flights to Europe scheduled on 2 March… — Air India (@airindia) March 1, 2026

Low-cost carrier Akasa Air has also suspended flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh until March 02, 2026. The airline said passengers with impacted bookings until March 07, 2026, may opt for a full refund or reschedule their travel at no additional charge.

#TravelUpdate: As part of our continued commitment to safety and responsible operations, we are taking measured decisions across select international sectors in view of the evolving situation in the Middle East. As shared earlier, Akasa Air flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha,… — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) March 1, 2026

Airports see cascading cancellations

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The latest extension has left several passengers stranded at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, where multiple international departures were either cancelled or delayed amid rapidly changing schedules.

Around 100 flights, including 60 departures and 40 arrivals, were cancelled at IGI Airport as Middle Eastern countries shut their airspace following the escalation. Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport reported 125 cancellations, 67 departures and 58 arrivals.

At Tiruchirappalli International Airport, authorities confirmed cancellation of 17 arrivals and 16 departures on March 1, along with additional cancellations scheduled for March 2.

Air India Express alone cancelled more than 110 flights due to operational limitations.

Dubai-based Emirates temporarily halted operations to and from Dubai until 3 pm (UAE time) on March 2, while flight operations at Doha’s Hamad International Airport were suspended following the closure of Qatari airspace.

Airport authorities have advised passengers to check flight status before leaving for the airport, warning that international services could face delays, diversions, or last-minute schedule changes due to the evolving security situation.

Government steps in

In view of ongoing developments in the Middle East, the Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) at the Ministry of Civil Aviation is proactively addressing grievances and queries of air travellers.

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Passenger concerns received through social media platforms, the AirSewa portal, and dedicated helplines are being closely monitored and prioritised for redressal.

In coordination with airlines and airport operators, the Control Room has resolved 411 passenger grievances during the ongoing situation, ensuring timely assistance and support.

Helpline numbers provided by Indian Embassies were also actively shared with passengers through the PACR to enable necessary coordination.