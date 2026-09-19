DUSU Election Results 2026: ABVP bags President, Secretary, Joint Secretary posts; Shokeen wins VP

The results were declared after voting on September 18 and counting on September 19. The election recorded a voter turnout of 40.46 per cent, according to PTI.

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Yash Dabas wins presidential race

ABVP's Yash Dabas defeated NSUI's Vijay Shankar Meena in the closely contested presidential election. Dabas secured 24,576 votes, winning by a margin of 2,053 votes, according to PTI.

The result allowed ABVP to retain the president's position, which it had also won in the previous DUSU election.

Riya Chhawdi, Lakshya Raj Singh win key posts

ABVP's Riya Chhawdi won the secretary's post with 21,650 votes, while the NSUI candidate received 14,869 votes.

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In the joint secretary contest, ABVP's Lakshya Raj Singh polled 16,615 votes, compared with 15,778 votes secured by the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha candidate, according to the reported final results.

Deepanshu Shokeen wins vice-president post

The vice-president election produced a different outcome, with independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen defeating candidates backed by major student organisations.

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Shokeen secured 30,615 votes. He had previously been associated with the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) but contested the election as an independent candidate after not receiving the organisation's ticket, according to the PTI report.

NSUI draws a blank in central panel

The Congress-backed NSUI failed to win any of the four central DUSU posts. ABVP's three victories mirror its performance in the previous election, when it won the president, secretary and joint secretary positions, while NSUI captured the vice-president's post.

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(With inputs from PTI)