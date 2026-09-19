Delhi airport gets its third runway operational; optimise aircraft movement

The rehabilitation project, which began in February 2026, involved extensive strengthening and upgrade works to enhance operational safety, efficiency, resilience, and long-term capacity at one of India's busiest aviation gateways.

The upgraded runway is now ready for operational use after undergoing all required inspections, validations, and regulatory clearances.

As part of the rehabilitation programme, DIAL completed major airside infrastructure enhancements, including runway resurfacing, permanent threshold displacement of runway 29L, construction of a new Rapid Exit Taxiway (RET Z1), upgrades to airfield ground lighting systems, pavement strengthening works, and associated civil and electrical infrastructure improvements.

These enhancements are expected to improve runway efficiency, optimise aircraft movement, reduce runway occupancy time, and further strengthen operational reliability during varying weather conditions.

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DIAL worked closely with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Air Traffic Control (ATC), airlines, and other stakeholders throughout the project to ensure that all safety, operational, and regulatory requirements were met. Following successful completion of the prescribed procedures, approvals have now been received to recommence operations on the runway from September 20.

"The recommissioning of Runway 11R/29L marks an important milestone in Delhi Airport's continued journey towards building future-ready aviation infrastructure. The upgraded runway, along with the new Rapid Exit Taxiway and enhanced navigation and lighting systems, will further strengthen Delhi Airport's capacity and resilience while supporting the growing aviation needs of the country," says DIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker.

The recommissioned runway will play a significant role in supporting Delhi Airport's operational efficiency and future traffic growth while ensuring compliance with global aviation safety and infrastructure standards, said the airport operator.