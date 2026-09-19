Tata Sons crisis: Why the 1-1 split among Tata Trust nominees matters

The division came during the September 17 Tata Sons board meeting, when directors considered Chandrasekaran’s future after he had earlier indicated that he would not seek another term. Noel argued that Chandra’s decision had already been communicated and accepted, and that the company had effectively moved on.

The report stated that Noel also cited Article 121 of Tata Sons’ governing documents, arguing that the appointment or reappointment of the chairman required support from a majority of Tata Trust-nominated directors.

But the two Trust nominees did not agree. While Noel opposed the extension, Srinivasan backed Chandra’s continuation. Their 1-1 split meant there was no united Tata Trust position on the appointment.

How the 1-1 split affected the vote

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With the Trust nominees divided, the other directors backed a resolution to extend Chandrasekaran’s tenure by five years. The board ultimately voted 4-1 in favour of the extension, with Chandra recusing himself from the deliberations and vote, according to Bloomberg News.

The same board also backed moving ahead with steps to comply with the Reserve Bank of India’s requirements for Tata Sons, putting the listing question alongside the leadership dispute.

The Trusts subsequently challenged the outcome. According to Bloomberg News, Tata Trusts described Chandrasekaran’s extension as “illegal” and argued that the 1-1 split between its nominees made the appointment a “legal nullity.”

Why the split matters

The division is significant because Tata Trusts owns about 66% of Tata Sons, making its position central to questions surrounding the holding company’s governance and future structure.

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The disagreement also highlights the difference between the Trusts’ position and the direction taken by the Tata Sons board. Noel had argued that Tata Sons should explore alternatives to a listing and exhaust legal options following the RBI’s rejection of its exemption request.

He also presented an alternative involving SP Group, Tata Sons’ second-largest shareholder. The proposal involved Tata Sons buying back part of SP Group’s 18.4% stake, potentially providing at least ₹25,000 crore in liquidity without requiring Tata Sons to go public.

What happens next

The board vote has not necessarily ended the dispute. Bloomberg News reported that Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as a director still requires shareholder approval at Tata Sons’ next annual meeting.

Meanwhile, Tata Trusts has been considering whether the board’s decisions can be challenged legally. The 1-1 split therefore goes beyond a disagreement over one chairman: it has become a key element in the wider dispute over Tata Sons’ leadership, ownership structure and proposed listing.