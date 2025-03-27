Lateral entry in CBI, new law for key probes without state consent: Panel urges sweeping reforms

A Parliamentary panel has recommended sweeping reforms in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), including lateral entry for domain experts, direct recruitment through national agencies, and a new law to allow probes into matters of national security and integrity without state consent, news agency PTI reported on Thursday.

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice made the suggestions in its 145th report, tabled in Parliament on Thursday. The report examines the Demands for Grants (2025–26) for the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and is headed by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal.

Flagging the shortage of eligible officers for deputation, the committee said, “The shortage of suitable nominations for deputation with the CBI is a matter of serious concern as it is affecting the agency's operational efficiency.” The causes include shortages in lending departments, delays in documentation, and reluctance among state police forces, with “lack of incentives” further discouraging officers.

“Administrative bottlenecks in processing nominations delay appointments, impacting critical cases. Addressing these challenges requires institutional reforms, streamlined processes, and better incentives to attract and retain skilled personnel,” the panel said.

To reduce over-reliance on deputation, the report recommended building a permanent cadre for the CBI with structured career growth. “CBI [should] develop an independent recruitment framework by allowing direct recruitment for core ranks like Dy SPs, Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors through SSC, UPSC, or a dedicated CBI exam,” it stated. Lateral entry for specialists in cybercrime, forensics, financial fraud, and legal areas should also be introduced, it said.

The report also advised that deputation be retained only for select senior roles and called for the creation of an “in-house expertise team” to reduce dependence on external consultants.

The panel highlighted a significant legal roadblock: eight states have withdrawn general consent for CBI probes, limiting its ability to investigate organised crime and corruption. It recommended a new or separate law that would empower the CBI to investigate cases “affecting national security and integrity” without requiring state permission. However, the committee also said this law must include “safeguards to ensure impartiality, preventing state governments from feeling powerless.”

“This reform is essential to ensure timely and unbiased investigations, prevent delays... The Committee urges action on this front which will strengthen the authority of CBI keeping in view the federal balance,” the report said.

Pushing for more transparency, the committee urged the CBI to publish its case statistics and annual report on its website. “The centralised case management should allow public access to non-sensitive case details which will enhance accountability, efficiency, and trust in operations of CBI,” it said.

It criticised the current media section of the CBI website for offering only “selective updates,” and added that limiting the annual report to a few government bodies restricts transparency. “The implementation of a case management system is a positive step, but concerns about public access remain unresolved,” the panel noted. It called for a “structured, non-prejudicial” system of disclosure that maintains investigative integrity while enhancing public trust.

