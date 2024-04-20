Lawrence Bishnoi and brother declared wanted by Mumbai Police in Salman Khan's firing case

Mumbai Police have named gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi as wanted suspects in the case involving the shooting outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. Additionally, the police have added new sections to the FIR, including 506(2) for threatening, 115 for incitement, and 201 for destroying evidence.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two suspects from Bhuj for firing outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Bandra on April 14. According to the accused, they carried out the shooting on the orders of Lawrence Bishnoi in exchange for money. The crime branch is now searching for the suspect who provided the shooters with a country-made pistol and Rs 1 lakh.

The pair, identified as Vicky, also known as Vikas Gupta (24), and Sagar Pal (21), reportedly fired four shots at the house. They received Rs 1 lakh as payment, with an additional promise of Rs 3 lakh later, according to the police.

The suspects, hailing from Bihar’s West Champaran, were captured on April 16 around 1:30 am near the Mata no Madh shrine as they attempted to mingle with devotees during Navratri celebrations. Sagar is believed to be the one who fired the weapon. Police mentioned that the pair traveled to Surat by train and disposed of their guns before heading to Kutch by bus. Authorities believe they arrived in Kutch on Monday.

The duo, charged with attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, and violations of the Arms Act, has been placed in police custody until April 25. Additionally, Bishnoi and his brother Anmol have also been listed as suspects in the case.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Salman Khan's residence and promised him protection. He assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the shooting. The CM instructed the city police commissioner to enhance security for the actor and his family.