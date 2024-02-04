'Like delivery boys of Amazon and Flipkart,' says AAP after cops visit Atishi's house to serve notice

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has found itself embroiled in controversy over allegations of 'poaching' attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AAP leader Jasmine Shah likened the Delhi Police to "delivery boys" of Amazon and Flipkart for standing on the street for five hours to deliver a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

This notice was in relation to claims that the BJP offered Rs 25 crore each to seven AAP MLAs as part of an effort to topple the Delhi government, an accusation that Kejriwal had previously made public.

"It's sad that BJP made Delhi Police stand on street for 5 hrs to deliver this like delivery boys of Amazon and Flipkart only to indulge in 'nautanki'. They should have been instead fighting crime. Our sympathies are with them," the AAP leader wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

A commotion occurred outside Arvind Kejriwal's official residence on Saturday as a team from the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrived once again to serve him a notice, urging him to participate in a probe related to his assertion about BJP attempting to poach AAP MLAs.

An argument unfolded between the Crime Branch team and officials at the Chief Minister's residence regarding the delivery of the notice to Kejriwal. The team insisted on handing the notice to Kejriwal personally, while officials were prepared to receive it and provide acknowledgment.

The situation escalated when, following Kejriwal's allegations, the crime branch of the Delhi Police served a notice to another prominent AAP figure, Minister Atishi. The notice required her to respond by February 5, after the police team waited at her residence in her absence. This action came shortly after a similar notice was issued to Kejriwal, who was asked to disclose the names of the MLAs allegedly approached by the BJP.

Jasmine Shah, an aide to Kejriwal, criticized the notice, suggesting it lacked legal weight as it did not specify any summons, FIR, or reference to sections of the Indian Penal Code or the Code of Criminal Procedure. He described it as merely a letter on plain paper.

In a related development earlier that day, the Delhi Police also served a notice to Delhi Finance Minister Atishi, who had echoed Kejriwal's claims of BJP's alleged poaching attempts. The notices demanded that both Kejriwal and Atishi provide information regarding their accusations against the BJP by February 5.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has issued notices to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi, seeking information on the allegations of BJP attempting to poach AAP MLAs. Both AAP leaders are required to respond to the notice by February 5.

The move follows Kejriwal and Atishi's claims that the BJP was trying to lure AAP MLAs with Rs 25 crore each and a ticket for the upcoming assembly polls. The BJP has refuted the allegations, terming them as baseless, and challenged Kejriwal to provide evidence for his accusations.

