Lok Sabha election 2024: IMD predicts heat wave, issues red alert for polling day in Delhi, Haryana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in many parts of Delhi and Haryana on the polling day. The weather office has issued a red alert for parts of Delhi and Haryana due to heat wave conditions.

As per the weather office, the national capital is expected to experience a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, the high temperature is likely to reach 42 degrees Celsius.

"Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions likely to prevail in most places over Rajasthan' in many parts over Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi; in isolated pockets of West Madhya Pradesh," the weather office said in its forecast.

It also noted that warm night conditions are expected to prevail in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on the same day.

Given this weather forecast, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy said that precautions have been taken to address the anticipated high temperatures of 44-45 degrees Celsius, based on the directives of the Election Commission.

The IMD said that there is a very high likelihood of developing heat illnesses and heat stroke in all ages, while suggesting that extreme care is needed for vulnerable people such as the elderly, infants, and those with chronic illnesses. The weather office has advised people to avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-coloured and loose-fitting cotton clothing and covering the head with a hat, cloth or umbrella.

Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 is all set to take place in Delhi and Haryana on May 25. In this phase, polling will take place across all the seven seats in Delhi and across all the 10 seats in Haryana.

In Delhi, voting will take place in Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi. In Haryana, polling will be conducted in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon and Faridabad constituencies.