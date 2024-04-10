Lok Sabha elections 2024: Stage set for Pawar vs Pawar in Baramati! NCP (SCP) fields Supriya Sule against Sunetra Pawar

Lok Sabha polls: The stage is set for a Pawar vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra's Baramati in the upcoming general elections. Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar or NCP (SCP) has fielded Supriya Sule against Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar from the family pocket borough in Pune.

Sunetra's candidature from Baramati was announced officially on March 30 by NCP (Ajit Pawar) state chief and Ajit loyalist Sunil Tatkare. Sule, on the other hand, is a three-term Lok Sabha MP from Baramati.

Besides Supriya Sule, the party announced the candidature of actor Dr Amol Kolhe, known for portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in various shows, from Shirur. The party also announced Amar Kale as its Lok Sabha candidate from Wardha and Bhaskar Bhagre as its candidate from Dindori.

Nilesh Lanke has been fielded from Ahmedanagar whereas Bajrang Sonawane will be in the electoral fray from Beed. Suresh aka Balya Mama Mhatre will contest from Bhiwandi. Shashikant Shinde and Shriram Patil will fight the Lok Sabha polls 2024 from Satara and Raver respectively. The party, however, has not announced its candidate from Madha in the recent list.

Full list of NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidates

Baramati: Supriya Sule Wardha: Amar Kale Dindori: Bhaskar Bhagre Shirur: Dr Amol Kolhe Ahmednagar: Nilesh Lanke Beed: Bajrang Sonawane Bhiwandi: Suresh aka Balya Mama Mhatre Satara: Shashikant Shinde Raver: Shriram Patil

Ajit Pawar garners support for Sunetra Pawar

On Tuesday, Ajit Pawar sought support for his wife Sunetra Pawar in the upcoming general elections. Pawar told the Baramati voters that they have elected his uncle Sharad Pawar's daughter three times but now they should give a chance to his daughter-in-law.

"You have been with the Pawars for so long, but now there must be some thought about what to do (in the Lok Sabha polls) as there are two candidates from the same family. You must be wondering whom to support, whom to vote for. It is simple, as you have been with the Pawars for so long, just go and vote for (another) Pawar (referring to Sunetra Pawar)," he said.

Ajit Pawar and Sunil Tatkare have given hints of Sunetra Pawar being fielded against Supriya Sule for a long time before the official announcement on March 30. The Maharashtra Deputy CM had previously said that he would stay out of the Assembly elections if his nominee does win the Baramati seat.

Ajit Pawar loyalist Tatkare also claimed in a statement earlier this year that party workers want Sunetra to fight from Baramati. Besides giving a hint at Sunetra's entry into politics, Ajit Pawar also took potshots at his sister and said that only speeches in Parliament do not help in solving issues.

“We do not indulge in superficial politics. We do not move around clicking selfies. Not working on the ground and merely making speeches in Parliament will not help solve issues,” said Ajit in Baramati. He added that while most people in the Pawar clan are with his uncle Sharad Pawar, the people are with him.