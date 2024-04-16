Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase 1 polling on April 19, check state-wise schedule

The Lok Sabha elections are set to commence on April 19 to elect 543 Members of Parliament. The first phase of polling for 102 seats will be held on April 19, the second phase for 89 seats on April 26, the third phase for 94 seats on May 7, the fourth phase for 96 seats on May 13, the fifth phase for 49 seats on May 20, the sixth phase for 57 seats on May 25, and seventh phase for 57 seats will be held on June 1.

Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Nagaland will vote in Phase-1 on April 19. Andhra Pradesh will go to polls in a single phase on May 13, while Assam will vote in three phases.

State-Wise Schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2024