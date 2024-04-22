Raju Bista vs Gopal Lama in Darjeeling: Can BJP stave off 'Gorkhaland' threat?

The Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled for polling on April 26 during the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, beginning in the third week of this month. TMC's Gopal Lama will be contesting against BJP's Raju Bista for the Darjeeling seat.

Other two parliamentary constituencies--Raiganj, and Balurghat will be going to polls along with Darjeeling on April 26 (Friday). All these three seats in North Bengal are currently with the BJP.

Related Articles

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP's candidate Raju Bista won the Darjeeling seat with 750,067 votes. He was followed by the Congress's Amar Singh Rai, who secured 336,624 votes.

Darjeeling holds significance due to its central role in the Gorkhaland Movement, shaping its unique political landscape. The constituency comprises seven assembly segments, with three located in the hills and four in the plains. These include Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Kurseong, Matigara-Naxalbari, Siliguri, Phansidewa, and Chopra.

The key issues plaguing Darjeeling include-- separate statehood for Gorkhaland, water shortage, land slides and soil erosion, tea workers' issues, pollution.

Issue of Gorkhaland

For many years, the push for a separate state of Gorkhaland has been a significant political issue in the Darjeeling hills. In 2017, tensions escalated with a violent 100-day protest that sadly resulted in 11 fatalities. Since 2009, the BJP has consistently won the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat with backing from the hills, pledging a lasting solution to the region's problems. However, tangible progress towards fulfilling this pledge has yet to be seen.

Water shortage

Darjeeling town requires approximately 19.7 million gallons (nearly 90 million liters) of water each day. However, the municipality can only provide around 6.38 million gallons (approximately 29 million liters). This shortage is partly due to leaking pipes, which waste about 25% of the treated water. Recently, the situation has worsened due to a significant decline in water levels at natural springs caused by widespread illegal logging in the surrounding area.

Tea Workers' Problems

In the Darjeeling constituency, minimum wages and the shutdown of tea gardens pose significant challenges. The area still grapples with underdevelopment and remnants of colonial-era policies. Life for people residing in tea estates is particularly difficult.

BJP vs TMC in Darjeeling

The BJP in Darjeeling is grappling with challenges stemming from discontent among certain Gorkha groups, who feel promises haven't been fulfilled. Local election losses and Bimal Gurung's defection add to the party's troubles.

Meanwhile, the TMC aims to leverage the BGPM (Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha), led by Anit Thapa, which holds sway in the hills, and appeal to the "son of the soil" sentiment.

The INDIA alliance has a modest foothold in the area.

The election's outcome may pivot on how well parties address Gorkha identity concerns and local issues.

Gopal Lama

Gopal Lama, a retired civil servant and leader of the BGPM, was named as the TMC candidate for the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat. Lama, aged 70, joined the BGPM recently and hasn't been active in politics before. He served as the Darjeeling additional district magistrate and later as an OSD (Officer on Special Duty) in the GTA until 2017 after retiring in 2014. Lama is from Garigaon near Tung in Kurseong.

Raju Bista

Raju Bista, born in 1986 to Smt. Parvati Bista and Shri Vishnu Bista from Manipur, comes from a Gorkha family. He represents the BJP and won the Darjeeling constituency in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 with 750,067 votes.