Lok Sabha Election: Maharashtra man takes pet langur to polling booth, netizens say 'India is not for beginners'

In the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections of 2024, a man named Vinod Kshirsagar from Wardha district grabbed attention when he showed up at his polling booth with an unusual voting partner: his pet langur named ‘Bajrang’.

Kshirsagar's unique decision to bring a langur as his voting companion attracted the attention of bystanders. In a video shared by ANI, Kshirsagar can be seen confidently walking towards the polling booth with Bajrang comfortably resting in his arms.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A resident of Wardha, Vinod Kshirsagar arrives at a polling booth with his pet Langur 'Bajrang', to cast his vote for #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/KH0utNvwpX — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2024

The video of Kshirsagar and Bajrang, showing Kshirsagar smiling and Bajrang curiously observing their surroundings, caused a stir on the Internet. Netizens expressed a mix of surprise and joy, with some admiring the bond between the two, while others shared comments and memes about the unusual sight.

#WATCH | Vinod Kshirsagar says, "It (Langur) has been with me for the past 3 months. Stray dogs had attacked it and it received 3 stitches. It doesn't go to anyone else but just stays with me wherever I go...So, it accompanied me in voting too...It is like my child. It didn't… https://t.co/Fo30IrHs8R pic.twitter.com/jCM64GWq4V — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2024

“It (Bajrang) has been with me for the past three months. Stray dogs had attacked it and it received three stitches. It doesn’t go to anyone else, just stays with me wherever I go. It accompanied me here too. It is like my child. It didn’t disturb anyone (at the polling booth),” Kshirsagar told ANI.

In response to the video, one user commented, "No country's elections are as colorful and vibrant as India's." Another user added, "India is not for beginners." A third user wrote, "Grins and paws, Vinod brings pal Bajrang to vote! Trust and teamwork shine in."