Lok Sabha election phase 3: Around 40% voter turnout till 1 pm, West Bengal records 49.27% turnout

An overall voter turnout of around 40 per cent was recorded as of 1 pm on Tuesday in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The highest overall voter turnout was recorded in West Bengal at 49.27 per cent as of 1 pm. Following in closely was Goa with 49.04 per cent voter turnout so far, according to the initial data.

States such as Chhattisgarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka, as well as Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu also saw a pick up in the voting trends. While Gujarat recorded an overall voter turnout of 37.83 per cent, Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 38.12 per cent.

Maharashtra continued to log the lowest voter turnout till 1 pm. The state, which has the second highest number of Lok Sabha seats after Uttar Pradesh, saw an overall voter turnout of less than 32 per cent till 1 pm.

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 3 voter turnout

State/UT Voter turnout till 1 pm (in %) Assam 45.88 Bihar 36.69 Chhattisgarh 46.14 Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 39.94 Goa 49.04 Gujarat 37.83 Karnataka 41.59 Madhya Pradesh 44.67 Maharashtra 31.55 Uttar Pradesh 38.12 West Bengal 49.27

State-wise voter turnout so far

In Uttar Pradesh, Sambhal recorded 42.97 per cent voter turnout, Firozabad 40.06 per cent, Fatehpur Sikri 39.09 per cent, Etah 38.87 per cent, Mainpuri 38.82 per cent, Hathras 37.73 per cent, Agra witnessed 36.89 per cent polling, Aonla recorded 36.95 per cent voting, Budaun 34.97 per cent, and Bareilly 34.93 per cent.

In Bihar, roughly 36.69 per cent voter turnout was recorded across five Lok Sabha seats. Supaul recorded the highest voter turnout at 38.58 per cent, followed by Araria (37.09 per cent), Madhepura (36.84 per cent), Khagaria (36.02 per cent), and Jhanjharpur (34.94 per cent) till 1 pm.

Out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls in Karnataka, Chikkodi recorded the highest voter turnout at 45.69 per cent, followed by Shimoga at 44.98 per cent. Gulbarga recorded the least voter turnout at 37.48 per cent.

In Maharashtra, Kolhapur registered 38.42 voter turnout, Hatkanangle 36.17 per cent, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg 33.91 per cent, Satara 32.78 per cent, Latur 32.71 per cent, Raigad 31.34 per cent, Osmanabad 30.54 per cent, Sangli 29.65 per cent, Solapur 29.32 per cent, Baramati 27.55 per cent and Madha 26.61 per cent.

In Assam, Dhubri recorded the highest voter turnout of 47.73 per cent, followed by Barpeta at 46.83 per cent. While Kokrajhar recorded a voter turnout of 46.43 per cent, Gauhati had a polling percentage of 42.13 per cent. In West Bengal, Murshidabad recorded the highest voter turnout of 50.58 per cent, followed by Jangipur (49.91 per cent), Maldaha Dakshin (48.65 per cent), and Maldaha Uttar (47.89 per cent) at 1 pm.