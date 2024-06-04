scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
'We will move forward with new energy...': PM Narendra Modi thanks people for their trust in NDA for third term

Feedback

'We will move forward with new energy...': PM Narendra Modi thanks people for their trust in NDA for third term

"The people of the country have expressed their trust in the NDA for the third consecutive time. This is an unprecedented moment in the history of India," he wrote on X (formally Twitter).

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
With the BJP heading towards a victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the BJP headquarters on Tuesday evening to meet party leaders and workers. With the BJP heading towards a victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the BJP headquarters on Tuesday evening to meet party leaders and workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people for their trust in the NDA for the third consecutive time. He also congratulated all party workers for the dedication and tireless hard work in the 2022 Lok Sabha elections.

"The people of the country have expressed their trust in the NDA for the third consecutive time. This is an unprecedented moment in the history of India," he wrote on X (formally Twitter).

Related Articles

"I thank my family for this love and blessings. I assure the countrymen that to fulfil their aspirations, we will move forward with new energy, new enthusiasm and new resolves," he wrote.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to all the workers for the dedication and tireless hard work they have done," he added.

With the BJP heading towards a victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the BJP headquarters on Tuesday evening to meet party leaders and workers. BJP workers have already begun gathering at the headquarters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived at the residence of BJP chief JP Nadda.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi spoke to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu as the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance moved closer to a decisive win in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. In the 175-member assembly, the TDP had won three seats and was leading in 134. The Jana Sena Party led in 21 constituencies, and the BJP in eight, according to the Election Commission.

Published on: Jun 04, 2024, 7:34 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement