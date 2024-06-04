scorecardresearch
India
Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: BJP huddle at JP Nadda's residence to discuss way ahead as vote counting continues

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: BJP huddle at JP Nadda's residence to discuss way ahead as vote counting continues

The meeting is anticipated to be in response to the ongoing vote counting for the final Lok Sabha Election results 2024. 

BJP huddle at JP Nadda's residence BJP huddle at JP Nadda's residence

BJP leaders Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, among others, have gathered at former Haryana Chief Minister JP Nadda's house today.

The meeting is anticipated to be in response to the ongoing vote counting for the final Lok Sabha Election results 2024. 

The leaders had gathered at Nadda's house on Monday as well for a meeting, a day before the final election results. 

According to the current data revealed by the Election Commission of India, BJP seems to be leading in 224 constituencies, with winning 20 of them, rounding of their total lead to 244 seats. However, this number is 28 seats less than the required number to form a government. Over all BJP's NDA is leading with 295 seats.

On the other hand, congress is leading in 94 seats and has won 4 seats till now.

Published on: Jun 04, 2024, 4:52 PM IST
