Lok Sabha elections 2024: 10.57% voter turnout till 9 am, Maharashtra records lowest turnout

Around 10.57 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 9 am on Tuesday in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Of this, the lowest voter turnout was recorded in Maharashtra. Maharashtra logged a meagre voter turnout of 6.64 per cent till 9 am on Tuesday. Single-digit voter turnout was also recorded in Gujarat and Karnataka.

While Gujarat recorded a total voter turnout of 9.87 per cent, Karnataka saw a turnout of only 9.45 per cent, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) numbers. This was followed by Assam, Bihar as well as Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, which saw a voter turnout of little more than 10 per cent.

An overall voter turnout of 11.63 per cent was recorded till 9 am in Uttar Pradesh whereas Goa recorded 12.35 per cent voter turnout. Chhattisgarh recorded a voter turnout of 13.24 per cent while overall voter turnout in Madhya Pradesh as of 9 am stood at 14.22 per cent. The highest voter turnout was recorded in West Bengal at 14.60 per cent so far.

Phase 3 voter turnout till 9 am

State/UT Voter turnout till 9 am (in %) Assam 10.12 Bihar 10.03 Chhattisgarh 13.24 Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 10.13 Goa 12.35 Gujarat 9.87 Karnataka 9.45 Madhya Pradesh 14.22 Maharashtra 6.64 Uttar Pradesh 11.63 West Bengal 14.60

Voting is currently underway across 93 Lok Sabha seats in 10 states and 2 union territories. These include all seats in Gujarat, barring Surat, as well as the remaining 14 seats in Karnataka. Besides this, voting will take place in 4 seats in Assam, 5 seats in Bihar, 7 seats in Chhattisgarh, 2 seats in Goa, 8 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 11 seats in Maharashtra, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 4 seats in West Bengal, and 2 seats in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.