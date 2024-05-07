West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections: BJP, TMC leaders clash outside a polling booth in Murshidabad during phase 3

Voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway across 93 Lok Sabha constituencies in 10 states and 2 union territories. In this phase, voting is taking place in the states of Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

As the voting process kicked off in West Bengal, violence broke out outside a polling station in Murshidabad. Two Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders were seen pushing each other after a quarrel.

In the video shared by PTI, the TMC leader could be seen recording the BJP leader while they started shouting, and ultimately a clash broke out between the two of them. Police present near the polling booth were seen pulling away the two leaders before the clashes could further escalate.

VIDEO | BJP, TMC leaders clash outside a polling booth in West Bengal's #Murshidabad amid third phase of voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/Ohydc2qPRP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2024

Meanwhile, in this phase of Lok Sabha elections, the fate of many known political leaders is on the line, including Union Home Ministers Amit Shah, Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala, Prahlad Joshi and SP Singh Baghel. Other prominent names whose fate is on the line are Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s Sunetra Pawar, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar)'s Supriya Sule, and Samajwadi Party (SP)'s Dimple Yadav.

After this, voting will take place in the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25 and the seventh phase on June 1. The counting of votes and declaration of Lok Sabha results will take place on June 4.