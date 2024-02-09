Lok Sabha elections 2024: 97 crore registered to vote, 2 crore young electors added, says EC

Lok Sabha elections: The Election Commission of India on Friday said that a whopping 96.88 crore voters will cast their vote in the upcoming General Elections. It further said that over 2 crore young electors in the age group 18-29 have been added in the voters list for the Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held in May. After months-long intensive Special Summary Revision 2024 (SSR 2024) exercise and ahead of the General Elections 2024, the Election Commission published the electoral rolls in all States/UTs across the country with reference to January 1, 2024 as the qualifying date.

Here are the top observations in the report:

1. The observations included the completion of the revision of electoral rolls in Jammu & Kashmir and Assam, following the delimitation of constituencies.

2. With meticulous planning and coordination, the electoral rolls now boast inclusivity on an unparalleled scale, reflecting the vibrant diversity of India's electorate. As per the finally published electoral roll, a total of over 96.88 crore voters are registered across the country.

3. The EC noted there has been a remarkable increase in female voter registrations, pointing at efforts towards gender parity. Female voter enrollment surpassed male voters during SSR 2024, with over 1.41 crore newly enrolled female electors.

4. Over 2.63 crore new electors have been included in the electoral roll, out of which around 1.41 crore are female electors which surpassed the newly enrolled male voters (~1.22 crore) by over 15%.

5. More than 2 crore young electors, spanning the 18-19 and 20-29 age groups, have been added to the electoral roll. Special Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) were appointed at the constituency level to facilitate youth enrolment, the EC said.

6. The EC noted around 88.35 lakh Persons with Disabilities (PwD) have been flagged in the electoral roll database, ensuring accessibility and inclusivity on polling day.

7. Thorough house-to-house verification resulted in the deletion of 1,65,76,654 deceased, permanently shifted, and duplicate electors, ensuring the integrity and purity of the electoral process.

8. Special efforts were made to achieve 100% registration of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG), making the electoral rolls the most inclusive to date.