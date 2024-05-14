Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 5: Voting in 49 constituencies across 8 states/UTs on May 20. Details here

With the first four phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 over, the country is now bracing for the fifth phase of the general polls. Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing parliamentary elections will take place on May 20 across 49 constituencies in six states and two Union Territories.

In this phase, voting will take place across 5 seats in Bihar, 1 seat in Jammu & Kashmir, 3 seats in Jharkhand, 1 seat in Ladakh, 13 seats in Maharashtra, 5 seats in Odisha, 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, and 7 seats in West Bengal.

Lok Sabha polls 2024 phase 5 seats

State/UT Constituencies Bihar Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur (SC) Jammu & Kashmir Baramulla Ladakh Ladakh Maharashtra Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South Odisha Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska Uttar Pradesh Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Kaiserganj, Gonda West Bengal Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Srerampur, Hooghly, Arambagh Jharkhand Chatra, Kodarma, Hazaribagh

Lok Sabha elections 2024 seats to watch

The seats to watch in this phase are Amethi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow and Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh; Saran in Bihar; and all the six Mumbai Lok Sabha seats as well as Kalyan in Maharashtra.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 5 key candidates

Among the top candidates to watch in this phase are Smriti Irani and Congress' KL Sharma from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, Rahul Gandhi and Dinesh Pratap Singh from Rae Bareli, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya from Bihar's Saran, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's son Dr Shrikant Shinde from Kalyan, Union Minister Piyush Goyal from Mumbai North, as well as senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam and Mumbai Regional Congress Committee President Varsha Gaikwad from Mumbai North-Central.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 voting after May 20, counting date

After the fifth phase, the sixth phase of polling will take place on May 25 and the final phase will be conducted on June 1. The declaration of Lok Sabha results will take place on June 4.