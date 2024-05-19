Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5: Check what's closed and what's open on May 20

Voting for the Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections, covering 49 constituencies in six states and two Union Territories, will take place on Monday. Last four phases of voting rounds happened on April 19, 26, May 7, and 13. The final two phases are scheduled for May 25 and June 1.

Polling will run from 7 am to 6 pm, with those in line by 6 pm still allowed to vote. This phase includes the smallest number of constituencies, with 49 seats and 695 candidates.

Let's look at what remains closed and open on May 20:

Check what's closed tomorrow:

Banks: Banks will remain closed in a few cities designated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) due to the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Election. The cities include- Mumbai, Lucknow, and Belapur.

Stock market: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed on May 20 due to the fifth phase of general election voting in Mumbai.

Public holiday: According to a Maharashtra government circular, workers, officers, employees, and voters in the designated regions will receive a paid holiday on voting day. A public holiday has also been announced in Lucknow for this phase.

Schools and Colleges: On election day, schools and colleges will be closed because they are used as polling stations.

Liquor shops: Liquor shops will be closed in the polling constituencies starting 48 hours before the voting as part of the imposed restrictions.

Check what's open tomorrow:

Banks in cities not listed will operate normally. Essential government services, like hospitals, will remain open on polling day. Private offices are expected to run as usual unless they've declared a holiday.

Uttar Pradesh: 14 constituencies (Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, Gonda) Maharashtra: 13 constituencies (Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North – West, Mumbai North – East, Mumbai North – Central, Mumbai South – Central, Mumbai South)

West Bengal: 7 constituencies (Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly, Arambag) Bihar: 5 constituencies (Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur) Odisha: 5 constituencies (Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska)

Jharkhand: 3 constituencies (Chatra, Kodarma, Hazaribagh) Jammu and Kashmir: 1 constituency (Baramulla) Ladakh: 1 constituency (Ladakh)