Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6: President Droupadi Murmu, Atishi, Swati Maliwal, Bansuri Swaraj, JP Agarwal cast votes

As voting for second last phase of the Lok Sabha elections kicks off, voting has officially began in 58 Lok Sabha seats spread across six states and two union territories.

Voting is underway in the following states and UTs:

Uttar Pradesh- 14 seats

Haryana- 10 seats

Delhi- 7 seats

Bihar- 8 seats

West Bengal- 8 seats

Odisha- 6 seats

Jharkhand- 4 seats

Jammu and Kashmir- 1 seat

President Droupadi Murmu showed her inked finger after casting her vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at a polling booth in Delhi.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu shows her inked finger after casting her vote for #LokSabhaElections2024 at a polling booth in Delhi pic.twitter.com/LTP1l1RCZD — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

In Delhi, education minister & AAP leader Atishi casts her vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

#WATCH | Delhi minister & AAP leader Atishi casts her vote for #LokSabhaElections2024, at a polling booth in Delhi pic.twitter.com/AdfX0qlvkW — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

On the other hand, BJP's North West Delhi candidate Yogendra Chandolia showed off his inked finger after casting his vote.

BJP's North West Delhi candidate Yogendra Chandolia shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElectoins2024



Congress has fielded Udit Raj from North West Delhi. pic.twitter.com/ERel2jbGVk — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal cast her vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election. "It is a very big day for the democracy. I want to appeal to everyone, especially women to come out and cast their votes. In India, women's participation in politics is very important," she said.

At a Delhi polling booth, Bansuri Swaraj, the BJP candidate for the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, cast her ballot. To vote, too, was her father, Swaraj Kaushal.

Bansuri Swaraj said her prayers at the Jhandewalan earlier today. She is up against Somnath Bharti of the AAP.

In Delhi's Chandni Chowk constituency, after casting his vote Congress candidate Jai Prakash Agarwal said, "The entire election has been contested on the issues only. On one side, there is the current govt and its failure be it inflation, unemployment or inter-state relations...none of the issues are there in which this govt has been successful. On the other side, it's our manifesto and promises. INDIA alliance will win all 7 seats of Delhi. The BJP might be limited below 100 seats..."

S Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs, voted in a Delhi. Being the first male voter in the booth earned him a certificate from the poll workers.

"We just finished voting, and I was the only man at this booth. This is a pivotal time for the nation, therefore we encourage people to get out and vote," Jaishankar told reporters.

#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024



EAM Dr S Jaishankar says "We have just cast our vote and I was the first male voter in this booth. We want people to come out and cast their votes as this is… pic.twitter.com/daKveYTjUs — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

In Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch, voting has also begun in full swing. Lekha Dutta, cast the first vote at his polling station from the constituency.

After casting his vote, he said, "...It's a festival of democracy and I am so happy that I have voted for the development of the country, to make my country Vishwaguru, for the security of Jawans and the poor of the country. I have voted for the govt which can do all this. I request everyone to come out and vote..."

As the voting began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the social media platform X to appeal to eligible voters to come and cast their valuable votes.

In his post he wrote, “I urge all those who are voting in the 6th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to vote in large numbers. Every vote counts, make yours count too! Democracy thrives when its people are engaged and active in the electoral process. I specially urge women voters and youth voters to vote in large numbers.”

I urge all those who are voting in the 6th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to vote in large numbers. Every vote counts, make yours count too! Democracy thrives when its people are engaged and active in the electoral process. I specially urge women voters and youth voters to… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2024

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah also appealed to the voters in Delhi, where all the seven constituencies are voting today, to vote in record breaking numbers. He also said that if this happens the people in Delhi will be able to choose a corruption free government for themselves.

In a post on X, Shah posted in Hindi, "I appeal to all the sisters and brothers of Delhi to vote in record numbers to elect a corruption-free government. Vote for a system that has a track record of fulfilling its promises, respects the army and does not betray the public trust by making opportunistic alliances for the sake of power.”

Meanwhile, as the state of Haryana is also voting for all of its 10 constituencies, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Haryana urged voters in the state to exercise their universal adult franchise and cast their votes.