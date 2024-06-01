Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 Voter Turnout: 26.3% tunout till 11 am, Himachal Pradesh continues its leads with over 31% voting percentage

In the Lok Sabha elections phase 7, by 10 am the total voter turnout has reached 26.3%, with Himachal Pradesh continuing to leading the way with 31.92 percent, with Odisha trailing far behind, recording the lowest voter turnout of 22.64percent polling. Following it closely is Punjab, with the second-last voter turnout of 23.91 per cent.

Jharkhand closely followed Himachal Pradesh, where the voter turnout stood at 29.55 percent.

Check the voting percentage till 11 am of 8 states and union territories in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 below.

STATE/ UNION TERRITORY VOTING PERCENTAGE Punjab 23.91% Uttar Pradesh 28.02% West Bengal 28.10% Bihar 24.25% Chandigarh 25.03% Himachal Pradesh 31.92% Jharkhand 29.55% Odisha 22.64%

All 13 seats of Punjab and four in Himachal Pradesh, along with 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha, three in Jharkhand, and Chandigarh are seeing polling.

Additionally, polling for the remaining 42 assembly constituencies of Odisha and bypolls to six assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh are also happening simultaneously.

Fifty-seven seats across seven states and the Union territory of Chandigarh are voting in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. All eyes are on Varanasi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term.