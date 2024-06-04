Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress wins from 5 seats, SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal wins from Bathinda; Full list of winners from Congress, AAP, SAD

In what promises to be a heated electoral battle, the Congress party is ahead in Punjab on Tuesday, leading in seven out of the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the border state.

Congress has already bagged four seats in the state: Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib.

And the AAP has claimed victory in the Sangrur seat. The SAD candidate running from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, has claimed victory.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trailed behind with a lead in three constituencies, while Independents and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) showed promise in two and one constituency, respectively.The shocker for the audience is NDA's performance, in which the alliance gained 0 seats.

Lok Sabha Constituencies Winners/Leading candidates from BJP, AAP, Congress Gurdaspur SUKHJINDER SINGH RANDHAWA (Leading- Congress) Amritsar GURJEET SINGH AUJLA (Won- Congress) Jalandhar CHARANJIT SINGH CHANNI (Won- Congress) Ludhiana AMRINDER SINGH RAJA WARRING (Leading- Congress) Fatehgarh Sahib AMAR SINGH (Won- Congress) Firozpur SHER SINGH GHUBAYA ((Won- Congress) Patiala DR DHARAMVIRA GANDHI (Won- Congress) Hoshiarpur DR. RAJ KUMAR CHABBEWAL (leading- AAP) Sangrur MALVINDER SINGH KANG (Won- AAP) Anandpur Sahib GURMEET SINGH MEET HAYER (Leading- AAP) Bathinda HARSIMRAT KAUR BADAL (Won- SAD) Khadoor Sahib AMRITPAL SINGH (Leading- Independent) Faridkot SARABJEET SINGH KHALSA (Leading- Independent)

The Congress, which clinched eight seats in the previous 2019 elections, showcased its dominance by taking the lead in key constituencies such as Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Patiala, as per Election Commission data.

AAP candidates seized the lead in Anandpur Sahib, Hoshiarpur, and Sangrur, whereas the SAD saw success in Bathinda. Notably, Independent candidates emerged victorious in Khadoor Sahib and Faridkot constituencies.

Punjab Exit Poll Results:

In a huge setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress is likely to win 7-9 seats. The BJP, on the other hand, is likely to win 2-4 seats and the ruling AAP is expected to win merely 0-2 seats. The Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is expected to get 2-3 seats, according to India Today-Axis My India poll.

In terms of vote share, the INDIA bloc is likely to get around 31 per cent and the NDA is expected to get around 26 per cent. This is followed by the SAD at 20 per cent and the AAP at around 18 per cent. Others are likely to get a vote share of 5 per cent.